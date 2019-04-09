College-planning workshops announced

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• UMA-Lewiston, 51 Westminster St., at 9 and 11 a.m. Friday, April 12.

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, at 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

Spring craft, vendor fair announced

AUBURN — A Spring Craft and Vendor Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Sapphire Nightclub and Event Center, 150 Center St.

There will be a raffle, with the proceeds going to a local family, and a 50/50, with the proceeds going to a local cheerleading group. For more information, contact Emma Dudley at 207-330-5330 or [email protected]

Sessions give help on healthcare decision-making

LEWISTON — In celebration of National Decision-Making Day, Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, in partnership with SeniorsPlus and St. Mary’s Health System, will present a free two-part educational series.

The first session, titled “What Matters Most,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, will explore worries and wishes in relation to healthcare decision-making. The first session includes games like “go wish cards,” a film, music and conversation to explore what matters most. A Maine Health Care Advance Directive Form will be provided to help take the next step in advance care planning.

The second session, “Next Steps: Making Your Wishes Known,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, will help make sure healthcare wishes are honored. This is done by documenting the wishes in advance directives. The session will begin with a speaker presentation sharing stories of why it is so important to prepare ahead, no matter the age. Then, an Advance Directive Clinic will help participants complete the Maine Health Care Advance Directive Form.

The sessions are free, but seating is limited. They take place at SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010.

Lewiston VFW post to elect officers

LEWISTON — The James B Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150, VFW, will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. The agenda will include elections of officers, and all members should attend.

‘Bleed for the Thrones’ donors wanted

AUBURN — Central Maine Community College (CMCC) will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the Kirk Hall gym.

In support of blood donation, the American Red Cross is giving away a full-size Iron Throne from HBO’s “Game of Thrones” as part of the “Bleed for the Thrones” partnership with HBO. Individuals who donate before Tuesday, April 30, will automatically be entered to win. Donors will also receive a commemorative “Bleed for the Throne” poster while supplies last. See terms and conditions at rcblood.org/GoT.

Individuals can schedule a donation at www.redcrossblood.org/give and use the code CMCC. Walk-in appointments are welcome. All donors are encouraged to have a meal and drink plenty of liquid before donation. Snacks and water will be available for individuals after donation. For full eligibility requirements, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

