Name omitted from Mountain Valley honors

Mountain Valley High School senior Kylee Pelletier was also among those students who made the honor roll. Her name was accidentally omitted from the list.

Rumford Area Quilters to meet

RUMFORD — RAQ (Rumford Area Quilters) will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Rumford United Methodist Church, Linnell Street. All area quilters invited.

Articles for the Pinnacle Health and Rehab Center quilt show on April 23 will be collected at this meeting. Bring them clearly identified in pillow cases. Show-and-tell, sewing tips and ideas always welcome.

For more information call 207-562-7050.

Swingin’ Bears to host monthly dance

PARIS — Swingin’ Bears Square Dance Club will have its monthly dance on Saturday, April 13, at Oxford Hills Middle School, 100 Pine St. Ray Hilton will be the caller and Carol Arsenault will cue the rounding dancing. There will be mainstream and plus tips from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Nondancers are invited to attend free. Dancer admission is $8 a person. Refreshments will be available throughout the evening. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

For more information, call Presidents Joan and Dick Deans, 207-966-2327 or 207-890-2972 or visit swinginbears.squaredanceme.us.

Novel Idea Book Club to discuss junior novel

PARIS — Paris Public Library’s Novel Idea Book Club will discuss “A Single Shard” by author Linda Sue Park at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. The book is a junior historical fiction novel.

Tree-ear, a 13-year-old orphan in Medieval Korea, lives under a bridge in a potters’ village. Life is not easy for Tree-ear, who faces many challenges. He longs to learn how to be a potter and make the delicate ceramics himself.

Park won the Newbery Medal for outstanding children’s literature in 2002 for “A Single Shard.”

New members are welcome. For more information, contact the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994.

Make flowers at Vacation Craft Day

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center in Oxford will host a School Vacation Craft Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. The program is open to children of all ages. Make a creative pot of flowers, with the flowers being made from the outline of a child’s hands.

The event is free. For more information, call 207-539-8094.

Church lists Eastertime services

RUMFORD — An ecumenical Maundy Thursday worship service will be held at 7 p.m. April 18 at the Rumford United Methodist Church.

An ecumenical Good Friday worship service will be held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. April 19.

An ecumenical sunrise service will be held at Black Mountain at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 21.

Society to talk on life of seamstress

OTISFIELD — The Otisfield Historical Society will present the first of its four programs for 2019 on Thursday, April 18. The 7 p.m. meeting will be held at the Otisfield Community Hall. It will begin with the annual election of officers and other business.

Pamela Hodenburg of Bridgton will then talk about “Otisfield’s Seamstress,” an account of the life of her great-grandmother, Nellie Chute Edwards, as revealed in Nellie’s diary.

Born in 1859, Nellie Edwards, as the title suggests, was an industrious woman who spent her entire life in Otisfield. Hodenburg has Nellie’s manuscript diary, much of which she has transcribed. The journal gives day-by-day details of her life more than a century ago, when wives were expected to stay home, but also found a variety of ways to add to the family’s income.

Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

