FARMINGTON – Arlene Loletta Fetterhoff, 93, formerly of East Dixfield, died late Wednesday morning at the Sandy River Center in Farmington. She was born March 16, 1926, in Rochester Mills, Pa., the only daughter of Odell and Arveda (Wachob) Shields. On Oct. 6, 1947, she married Elmer Fetterhoff in Indrama, Pa. and they eventually made their home in East Dixfield. He died Sept. 1, 2000. Mrs. Fetterhoff was a home-maker for most of her life but also had worked at local department stores as well as GH Bass. She enjoyed taking care of her family.

She is survived by her sons, Ron of Wilton, Terry of New York, and Ricky of Livermore; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington.

You are invited to share condolences on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Interment will be later in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the

Franklin County

Animal Shelter,

550 Industry Road,

Farmington, ME 04938

< Previous

Next >

filed under: