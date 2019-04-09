SOUTH PARIS – Donald “Vic” Perry, 92, formerly of East Bethel passed away on Friday April 5, 2019 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris, following a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Rumford, on March 26, 1927, a son of Anthony and Violet (Chamberlain) Perry.

Vic was educated in Rumford Schools, and served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. He was a plumber by trade, having worked in Connecticut and Maine. Vic was a member of the VFW Post 1641. He loved fishing, boxing, making fudge and playing cards, daily with his wife, Claire.

Vic is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claire (Bernard) Perry; daughters; Cynthia Simmons and husband, Stephen of East Andover, Susan Swasey and husband, Barry of Andover; grandchildren, Kier Simmons and wife, Natalie, Eric Swasey and wife, Andrea, Katherine Benson and husband, Jeffrey; great-grandchildren, Violet and Eve Simmons, Avery and Adalyn Swasey, and Lauren Benson.

He was predeceased by his parents; son, Timothy; siblings, Robert, Herman, Pearl, and Yvonne.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home for the wonderful care given to Vic.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

A service celebrating Vic’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday April 13, at S.G. Thibault Funeral Home. Spring Interment will be in St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers contributions in Vic’s memory may be made to the

Residents Activity Fund at

Maine Veteran’s Home

477 High Street

South Paris ME 04281.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: