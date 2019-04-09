RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is offering three week-long day camps in music and drama for youth this summer at the RFA Lakeside Theater.

Drama Camp for ages 7 to 12 on July 15 to 19 will be led by Anne Crump of Methuen, Massachusetts. She received her BFA in acting from Drake University and studied at the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. She has been on stage in Rangeley and Farmington. The camp will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

TEEN Drama Week will be held from July 29 to Aug. 2 for ages 13 to 18 and will be led by Lindsay (MacNaughton) Hinojosa, a theater artist and educator from Brooklyn, New York. She holds a BFA in drama from Syracuse University, toured the U.S. and Canada with the Missoula Children’s Theatre and is currently a performer and director for the award-winning performance troupe and media company, Story Pirates. The camp will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

RFA Music Camp is for ages 8 to 18 for all instruments and voice and will run from Aug. 5 to 9. Instructors will include camp leader Erin Smith, music instructor at RLRS; Robert Ludwig, retired organist and choirmaster of St. John’s in Bangor; Timothy Macek, Howard University; Mike Blythe, guitarist; and others. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Each camp will have a finale performance at 1 p.m. on the last day. There is a fee for each camp; scholarships are available.

For more information, visit www.rangeleyarts.org or call 207-864-5000.

