KINGFIELD — SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Agency on Aging, will present a mini-expo from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 18 (snow date Friday, April 19), at the Kingfield Elementary School.

The Franklin County Aging Well Mini-Expo will offer workshops and the opportunity for social interaction for older people. The event is free and includes raffles and complimentary continental breakfast by the Orange Cat Cafe. It is open to the public. Registration is not required. For more information, call SeniorsPlus, 1-800-427-1241 or visit www.seniorsplus.org.

The mini-expo offers inspiration and tips for living a healthy, active lifestyle. In addition to informational sessions about all that SeniorsPlus offers, there will be two presentations.

Author Megan Roberts will give an illustrated talk based on her new book, “Titcomb, A Mountain of Ski Memories,” which will highlight the 80-year history of the Farmington Ski Club’s ownership of the mountain. Following the talk, books will be available for purchase and Roberts will sign them.

Following Roberts’s talk, Waterville-based, elder law attorney Mark Nale will give a talk, “Long-Term Care Options and Protecting Your Assets,” when he will discuss ways to pay for long-term care while protecting assets for heirs. Nale has practiced law for 32 years, focusing on elder law.

An officer from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to collect expired/unused prescription and over-the-counter medications, vitamins and pet medication.

During breaks, participants may check out exhibitors’ booths displaying information about Franklin County services.

Registration is not required. Additional information is available at 1 800-427-1241 and at www.seniorsplus.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: