At noon on Wednesday, the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 9400 College Station, Brunswick, will host a scholar’s tour of “Modernism for All: The Bauhaus at 100.” Laura Muir, research curator for Academic and Public Programs, Harvard Art Museums, discusses The Bauhaus school and its innovative curriculum. Muir is the curator of The Bauhaus at Harvard, on view at the Harvard Art Museums through July 28. This tour is presented in conjunction with the “Modernism” exhibition. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 207-725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Pictured is the work by Walter Gropius, “Bauhausbauten Dessau.” It was published by München: A. Langen, 1930.
