At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Bowdoin College Museum of Art’s Visual Arts Center, Kresge Auditorium in Brunswick, there will be a talk, “Interwoven: An Exploration of the Intersections of Health, Humanities, and the Arts.” “Interwoven” brings together visual artists, medical professionals and faculty to examine the intersections of health, wellness and the arts and humanities in our world today. Discussants will offer perspectives on how such intersections have informed their own thinking, teaching and living, and collectively consider the possibilities in bridging disciplines to strengthen both humanities and medicine. This event is organized in conjunction with the Bowdoin College Library exhibition, “Interwoven: The Lives and Works of Martha Hall.” The talk is free and open to the public.For more information, call 207-725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Pictured, from the exhibit. is Martha Hall’s “Tattoo,” Orr’s Island, Maine, 2001. (Photo by Dennis Griggs)
