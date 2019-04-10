Danville Grange to meet

AUBURN — Danville Junction Grange 65 will hold an open meeting in connection with Grange Month at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Dessert will be served prior to the meeting at 6.

The program will be presented by Lecturer Norma Meserve. In addition to other entertainment, membership certificates will be awarded to several longtime members. A Community Citizen Award will be presented.

Members are reminded to bring donations for PAL and clipped coupons for the troops.

The meeting is open to the public.

Pine Cone Chapter to meet

AUBURN — Pine Cone Chapter 26, Order of the Eastern Star, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Masonic Hall, 1021 Turner St.

Refreshments will be served in the dining hall following the meeting. All Eastern Star members are welcome.

Journal founder, publisher to discuss mushrooms

AUGUSTA — Mycologist Britt Bunyard, PhD, will discuss mushrooms in a 9:30 a.m. talk Saturday, April 13, at the Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St.

A popular evangelizer on all things fungal, Bunyard has been featured on NPR’s All Things Considered, PBS’s NOVA and Wisconsin Foodie television programs and in The Atlantic, Forbes, Saveur, Women’s World and others.

He is the founder, publisher and editor-in-chief of the mycology journal Fungi. Bunyard has worked academically (and played amateurishly) as a mycologist his entire career, editing and writing scientifically for many research journals, popular science magazines, guidebooks and books. He is the co-author of “The Amanitas of North America,” scheduled for publication this year.

As with all of Lithgow’s events, the event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 207-626-2415 or visit www.lithgowlibrary.org.

Workshop on breaking diversity barriers

AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) will offer a free workshop titled “Breaking Barriers in Diversity” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

Does understanding what it means to have a diverse group of employees the same as being inclusive? What is the difference between diversity and inclusion? Are these two terms interchangeable or are they on opposite ends of the spectrum? With help from Maine Intercultural Communication Consultants, the workshop will help navigate a seemingly blurred line by answering these and other questions. Attendees will also learn how understanding the difference between diversity and inclusion can affect their business or organization.

Lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Deadline for registration is Friday, April 19.

