LEWISTON — The Women’s Hospital Association will have a “We Bake for Bennett” bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the 12 High St. lobby.
Proceeds will go to the Bennett Breast Care Center to provide patients in need with screening services.
Fill a container of a variety of home-baked cookies in The Cookie Walk and there will be pies, pastries, fudge and chocolate goodies. There will be some gluten-free and sugar-free items as well.
For more information, call 207-310-8056.
