FARMINGTON — A Franklin County justice sentenced a former Jay man to 38 years in prison Wednesday for killing his former girlfriend Wendy Douglass, 51, 0f Jay on July 11, 2017 at the home they shared in Jay.

Justice William Stokes found James E. “Ted” Sweeney, 58, guilty of knowing murder on Feb. 1 after a five-day bench trial in January. Sweeney has been in custody since he turned himself in at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on July 11, 2017.

Sweeney hit Douglass at least three times in the head with a bat at about 5:30 a.m. while she slept in her bed in a first floor bedroom at her home at 5 Jewell St. Douglass called a halt to the relationship in June 2017 but allowed Sweeney to stay at the house. He slept upstairs in another bedroom. The two had been in a relationship for about 10 years.

Stokes told the court in February that Sweeney “knowingly and deliberately struck Douglass in the face and head three times with sufficient force and violence to cause multiple fractures of the face and skull and extensive bleeding from multiple lacerations.”

Sweeney had pleaded not criminally responsible by reason of insanity in October 2018. He had some mental health issues that were most likely exasperated by Sweeney being deaf, according to previous testimony. An expert on the defense side concluded Sweeney had schizophrenia while a state expert said he had post traumatic stress disorder and suffered from anxiety disorder. Medical records for Sweeney also indicated depression.

The court found beyond a reasonable doubt that at the time he struck Wendy Douglass in the head multiple times with the bat he was aware that it was practically certain that his actions would cause her death, Stokes previously said.

Prior to sentencing, Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam argued for 55 years in prison while defense attorney Walter Hanstein argued for 25 years at Franklin County Superior Court. The state had argued that Sweeney knew what he was doing when he hit Douglass with the bat. The defense had argued that Sweeney’s jealousy that Douglass was cheating on him , even though everyone said it was not true, was to the point of being delusional. They also argued that he lacked the capacity to know what he was doing.

Elam said Douglass was a kind person and let Sweeney live in her house.

“Her kindness to him was rewarded with violence,” she said.

Elam spoke of the condition investigators found Wendy’s body. Her shirt was pulled up above her breasts and the rest of her body naked.

“This was Ted Sweeney’s last attempt to humiliate Wendy” so that she would be found by strangers, Elam said. “This crime was committed in a place you were supposed to be safe — in your home.”

Douglass’ daughter Jessica Douglass said she has been suffering from “hellish” nightmares since her mother died and has post traumatic stress disorder connected to what her mother went through. Her sense of safety and security are completely gone, she said.

“I will forever be reminded of her death… It was the same day as my birthday,” she said.

Her mother will miss out on her brother’s and her futures.

She told the court that Sweeney deserves to be in prison for the rest of his life.

“He should never get a chance to hurt someone else,” she said.

Cynthia Mulhern, Wendy Douglass’ mother, of Litchfield, said her daughter put on meals at the Methodist Church in Readfield. She was an organizer and often helped others in that capacity. She gave rides to people. She was a matter of fact person; you never had to guess where she was coming from, Mulhern said. Wendy helped Sweeney in a number of ways including getting his land straightened out and getting his driver’s license back and became a mother to his son, she said.

There would be no future for her daughter. Her daughter would never be able to smell the scent of a new baby as a grandmother, Mulhern said. She, herself, would never again know the hugs and kisses her daughter gave her.

C0-defense attorney Walter Hanstein read a letter from Sweeney to the court. In it, Sweeney wrote he loves Wendy very much; she is a good woman. He also apologized for causing her death.

Hanstein said there was never any doubt who killed Wendy. Sweeney turned himself in to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and gave a note that he had hurt her and they needed to check on her.

Her death was a senseless and sorrowful death, Hanstein said. He also noted that the judge did not find Sweeney guilty of intentionally causing her death.

Hanstein said there was a letter to the court from a woman and friend of Douglass that mentioned they were sitting on a deck about 10 days before Wendy’s death, and Wendy told her she still loved Sweeney.

Stokes said his finding of Mr. Sweeney guilty of knowing murder was because he “was simply not persuaded that he did not know what he was doing.”

This was a relationship of domestic violence that was building. It must have been horrible for Wendy to see that man she loved not trusting her and confronting her, Stokes said.

Testimony during the trial showed that Sweeney wore disguises and borrowed family members’ cars to spy on her.

Stokes said he could not shake the belief that Mr. Sweeney experienced mental health illness that influenced his changing behavior six to nine months before Wendy’s death.

“You didn’t just commit knowing murder. You didn’t just take a life. You took people’s memories, future memories,” Stokes said. “The sad part, the irony of this, is she did love you and you killed her.”

Stokes told Jessica Douglass and Mulhern that “I am very sorry for your pain you have gone through… The pain never stops. The ripple affect goes on and on.”

