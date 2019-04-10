OTISFIELD – Jean Pottle, 85, died peacefully on Sunday evening, April 7, 2019, at her home in Otisfield, surrounded by all three of her children. She was born July 7, 1933, in Richmond, daughter of Louis and Addie Lemieux.

Jean married Kemp M. Pottle in 1956. The couple raised three children.

Jean received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1968 and a master’s in education in 1972, both from the University of New York, Potsdam.

Jean’s teaching experience began at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield. After she and her husband moved to upstate New York, she taught in Potsdam schools. Following the couple’s return to Casco, she taught for 13 years at SAD 61 in Bridgton, and then served several years as an English instructor at Mid-State College in Auburn.

She published several articles in educational publications and also wrote a series of workbooks for educators and writers.

Her husband, Kemp Pottle, died in 1999. She is survived by three children: Deborah Wicker of Georgia and her husband Jerry (deceased), John H. Pottle of Otisfield and his wife, Barrett, and Annette Rynearson and her husband, Mark of New Hampshire. She was blessed with six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Jean was involved in many community groups, all of whom will miss her cheerfulness and willingness to pitch in whenever needed. She was an active member of the East Otisfield Central Church and the Bell Hill Meetinghouse Association and served as a director of the Casco Public Library and the Otisfield Historical Society.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held on Sunday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at the East Otisfield Free Baptist Church, following the regular, 10 a.m., Palm Sunday service. A memorial service will take place sometime in the summer.

Donations in her memory may be made to the

Casco Public Library,

P.O. Box 420,

Casco, ME 04015,

or to the

Otisfield Historical Society,

c/o Polly Bartow,

Treasurer

11 Jessie Lane,

Biddeford, ME 04005.

