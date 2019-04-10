AUBURN – Virginia Huntington, 87, of Auburn, died on April 7, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn after a brief illness.

She was born in Lewiston on March 28, 1932 to parents, John and Doris (Record) Huntington.

Virginia graduated from Edward Little High School in 1950, and made her home at Bradman Street for 80 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and especially loved visiting with family, neighbors and friends. Virginia was employed at Bates Mill as a spinner until her retirement

She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Shirley Beaudoin, Phyllis Latlippe and her husband, Robert; and a nephew, Michael Latlippe.

Surviving her are her nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces; and a brother-in-law, Joseph.

There will be no services. A private burial will take place at Litchfield Plains Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia’s memory to the

Hospice House

c/o Androscoggin Home

Care and Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston Maine 04240.

