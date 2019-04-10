LEWISTON — Two of Maine’s leading cultural institutions — Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) in Brunswick and The Public Theatre (TPT) in Lewiston — have partnered together for the first time to bring the musical “Grease” to the stage.

The show, which runs June 18 to 30, will broaden the offerings for The Public Theatre, which does not typically present musicals, and allow Maine State Music Theatre to expand its reach into the Lewiston/Auburn area.

“When the possibility of having The Public Theatre and Maine State Music Theater do a co-production was first brought up we jumped at the idea,” said Christopher Schario, TPT’s executive/artistic director. “We think that combining the strengths of our organizations will create a production that will surprise and delight both of our audiences.”

With this co-production, Curt Dale Clark, MSMT’s artistic director, said, “We hope to harness the best parts of both theaters to bring patrons a new and unique experience. We want to expand their opportunities to experience theater beyond what each institution is capable of on their own.”

The cast and costumes will come from MSMT and the production will be directed by Schario and performed on TPT’s stage in Lewiston, making the show a true artistic collaboration. Schario said, “Our audience probably doesn’t know that I started out as a young actor in musicals and actually performed in the National Tour of “Grease” many years ago. For me directing this production will be a true blast from the past.”

Early conversations revealed that although the theaters seem different in size and shape, “we are totally on the same page about the best way to create a truly special production that will bring our audiences together,” said Schario.

Step back in time to Rydell High’s class of 1959. The duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, bring the 1950s back to life in this rollicking musical. Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and “good” girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to rekindle the romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances their way through the songs “Greased Lightnin’,” “We Go Together,” “You’re the One That I Want,” “Born to Hand Jive” and many more.

“Grease” will be performed June 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, with shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26.

Tickets are $35, $30 and $27 for a group (age 15-plus). A preview will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, with all tickets $20. Tickets are on sale now. Call 207-782-3200. Performances will be at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St.

