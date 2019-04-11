The body of a missing Bar Harbor man was recovered Thursday from the ocean near Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park.

Adam Emmett, 45, was reported missing on Monday, and his body was found around noon by Maine Marine Patrol.

The Maine Warden Service, Maine Marine Patrol and Acadia National Park personnel searched for Emmett after finding his car at a park trailhead.

Maine Marine Patrol brought the body to a local funeral home where the Maine State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an exam.

