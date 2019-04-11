Annual Easter Egg Hunt for children

LIVERMORE FALLS — The Hillside annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, April 13, in the AYS Building cafeteria (old Livermore Falls High School). Registration will start at 10 a.m.

Age groups walking to age 4 will start at 11 a.m. and ages 5 to 8 will follow. Ages 9 to 12 will be the last group. There will be four prizes for each group. Crafts will also be offered.

Parents are reminded to sign up for the Easter basket drawing that will be at the end of the hunt. The Easter Bunny will be hopping around.

Society to meet, have potluck

WEST PARIS — The West Paris Historical Society will meet on Monday, April 15, weather permitting.

There will be a potluck supper starting at 6 p.m. with a short meeting to follow. This month’s speaker will be Peter Stowell of West Gardiner. He will give a talk, “Origins of Indian Groups in Maine.” Anyone wishing to join can bring a dish to share for the potluck.

For more information, call 207-515-1998.

Easter Egg Hunt for youngest residents

WEST PARIS — Friends of the West Paris Library will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt for West Paris toddlers through first-graders at the library at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20. The children should be accompanied by an adult. Baskets for collecting the eggs are available if needed.

Each child will receive a gift in addition to the Easter eggs found during the hunt. The finder of one marked egg will receive a special prize. The festivities will include a story and a craft.

For more information, call the library at 207-674-2004.

Workshop set on growing fruit trees in Maine

PARIS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County will host a workshop on growing fruit trees in Maine from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at 9 Olson Road.

UMaine Extension tree fruit specialist Renae Moran will discuss how to grow thriving fruit trees in Maine. Designed for the home gardener starting their own orchard, or a farmer getting started with fruit trees, the workshop will cover topics such as selecting varieties, propagation, cross pollination, disease management and pruning.

The fee is $5 a person; financial assistance is available. Register online.

For more information or to request an accommodation, contact 207-743-6329 or [email protected]

