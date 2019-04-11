LEWISTON — The Calvary United Medthodist Church will hold its monthly bean supper at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the church on Sabattus Street.

The meal will include bakes beans, hot dogs, salads, casseroles (including vegetarian), biscuits, brown bread and pies. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children under 10.

Use the Garden Entrance on Bartlett Street. For more information, call Lucky DiBello at 207-784-3869.

PERU — The Rumford Senior Citizens will hold an Easter Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at the old Peru Elementary School, 1 Main St.

Cost is $6. This event is open to the public. There are only 40 seats available, so call ahead to make reservations.

For more information or to reserve seating, call 207-562-7700.

