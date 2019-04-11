AUBURN — Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be offered from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave. There will be lots of food and fun activities for the kids.

There is no admission, but those attending are asked to donate at least one canned item that will be given to the local food bank. Make reservations, as room is limited to the first 50 who sign up. Contact the church office at 207-782-3972.

DURHAM — Acacia Masonic Lodge, Route 136 across from River Park, will hold a bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

On the menu are baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, pickles and homemade pies. Prices are $8, adults; $3, ages 5 to 12; free, under 5.

WATERFORD — A potluck supper will take place at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill in Waterford Flat at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Hosts will be the Butteralls, Carol Madsen and Ted Gerber. Bring a main dish, salad or dessert to share.

The Wilkins House is next door to the Waterford Congregational Church in Waterford Flat. Everyone is welcome.

OXFORD — Kids can Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 20, at the Station House Community Center. The breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. with an Easter Egg Hunt to follow at 9:30.

Breakfast is open to all, with the egg hunt for children age 12 and under. There will also be a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Prizes will be given for the golden eggs.

The Oxford 4-H Club will also hold a bake sale to raise money for fencing to go around their garden project.

For more information, call 207-539-8094.

NEW GLOUCESTER — A bean supper will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Lunn-Hunnewell Post 6, Amvets, Route 100.

There will be two kinds of beans, hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw, pickles, brown bread, biscuits, assorted pies and beverages. Cost is $8; $3 for under age 5.

This will be the last bean supper until the fall. Suppers will resume at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

WATERFORD — The community supper will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, and continue through the third Thursday in May.

Folks are asked to bring a main dish, salad or dessert to share. The public is welcome. Meals will be at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill beside the church.

