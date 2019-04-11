NORWAY — This year marks the 49th anniversary of Earth Day, a global movement to help solve climate change, put an end to plastic pollution, protect endangered species, and generally activate the worldwide environmental movement.

The western Foothills area centered around Norway has a long tradition of celebrating Earth Day and this year is no exception with many events being held in and around the area, including trash pickups, poetry readings, art making, and concerts.

A focal point of this year’s event is the annual rally and parade starting in downtown Norway’s Longley Square at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20.

At 10 a.m. at Longley Square, warm up with Fire, Music & Movement with yoga and dance for kids and adults led by Kathryn Gardner, who is leading up the Climate & Creativity group that has formed at the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy (CEBE). Community Sing will teach songs to take down the street for the parade, which will be led by Neveah Dance Circus.

This year’s speakers at the rally will include local high school student activist and artist Madison Sheppard; Justin Bondesen, an environmental educator, food activist, Eagle Scout, and current coordinator of the Alan Day Community Garden’s Youth Leadership Program; and Doretta Colburn, a local organic farmer and a leader in the faith community for over 25 years, currently serving as pastor of the Waterford Congregational Church.

Scott Vlaun, executive director at CEBE, which co-sponsors the event, will highlight local sustainability efforts in support of the earth, and opportunities for further engagement. Drexel Gordon will host the event.

Area residents of all ages are urged to turn out and celebrate Earth Day in community. Bring banners and signs, drums, instruments and other noise makers, or your favorite chant in support of the environment. Costumes are encouraged. The short rally in the Square will be the staging area for a parade down Main Street that will end up at the Alan Day Community Garden, where there will be kid-friendly activities and the Community Garden will kick-off the growing season.

For information about the rally or any of this year’s Earth Day events, email CEBE at [email protected] or call 739-2101.

