AUBURN — The L/A Community Little Theatre presents the final performances this weekend of the hit musical comedy “Avenue Q.” The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

“Avenue Q” cast members Jordan Payne Hay (with Kate Monster) and Michael Pullen (with Princeton) on the set of CLT’s “Avenue Q,” which closes with four performances this weekend.

 

This puppet-filled comedy follows a group of 20-somethings seeking their purpose in big-city life. Winner of the Tony “Triple Crown” for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, “Avenue Q” is a unique show that has quickly become a favorite of audiences everywhere. With lots of comedy, satire, and a sprinkling of profanity, the show is geared for an adult audience. Its themes include racism, substance abuse and sexuality.

Tickets, which may also be purchased at the door, are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for students. All performances will be held at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center, 30 Academy St.

For more information and tickets, call 207-783-095.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
auburn maine, Community Little Theater
Related Stories
Latest Articles