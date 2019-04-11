AUBURN — The L/A Community Little Theatre presents the final performances this weekend of the hit musical comedy “Avenue Q.” The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

This puppet-filled comedy follows a group of 20-somethings seeking their purpose in big-city life. Winner of the Tony “Triple Crown” for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, “Avenue Q” is a unique show that has quickly become a favorite of audiences everywhere. With lots of comedy, satire, and a sprinkling of profanity, the show is geared for an adult audience. Its themes include racism, substance abuse and sexuality.

Tickets, which may also be purchased at the door, are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for students. All performances will be held at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center, 30 Academy St.

For more information and tickets, call 207-783-095.

