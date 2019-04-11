100 years ago: 1919

Solon C. Harmon, of Main St., Lewiston who for the past two years has been the paymaster of the L.H. Shattuck Corporation at Newington, N.H. near Portsmouth, has received a fine compliment in the corporation paper. Among all shipbuilding ships in the country, this one takes the lead in the accuracy of its accounts. Mr. Harmon has had a weekly payroll of $110,000 for two years and not a single mistake has been made. Harmon goes to Portsmouth one day each week to make up the pay envelopes and then they are taken under heavy guard to the yard six miles away.

50 years ago: 1969

A top official of the Job Corps Poland Spring said he has just received word that the center is to be closed. It was indicated that steps would be taken to try to get a reversal of the decision.

25 years ago: 1994

“Gardening with Perrieniels” will be the topic when the auxiliary meets at 7 PM at the Maison Marcotte dining room. Edith Ellis, owner of Sunnyside Gardens will share gardening facts and tips.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

