NORWAY — Western Foothills Land Trust (WFLT) has announced its new trail maps for six preserves in the greater Oxford Hills.

Beginning on Earth Day, April 22, the trail maps will be found at various businesses around the Oxford Hills, including local and tourist hotspots. Some of these locations include the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce, the Oxford Casino, local breweries, town offices, campgrounds, restaurants, cafes, libraries, hospitals and doctors’ offices. The maps also will be distributed to students and staff in all MSAD 17 and RSU 10 schools.

WFLT is dedicated to the conservation and preservation of native ecosystems, farm and forest lands, watersheds, and scenic landscapes for the benefit of wild and human communities in western Maine. For these reasons and to reduce the carbon footprint, all 30 miles of trails managed by the trust can now be found on one pocket-sized map.

The Trust would like to thank the Stephens Community Healthcare Foundation for a generous grant that funded the layout, printing and distribution of the maps, a project that will highlight the trails and provide access to year-round healthy outdoor recreation.

The maps were designed by Zizi Vlaun and printed by Grassroot Graphics. Norway resident Jennifer Hatch-Sastamoine, an environmental science degree candidate at USM, prepared the maps and their holders for distribution in the community.

Included on the trail maps are Hawk Mountain in Waterford, Shepard’s Farm Preserve in Norway, Noyes Mountain Preserve in Greenwood, Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway, Virgil Parris Forest in Buckfield, and Twin Bridges Preserve in Otisfield. Details about the warming hut hours at Roberts Farm Preserve are also on the maps. The warming hut offers free access to ski and snowshoe equipment Saturdays and Sundays during the winter.

PDFs of the trail maps are available for download at www.wfltmaine.org. Any business or organization that would like trail maps for their clients should email [email protected]

