GREENE – Mike Mailhot, 45, passed away at his residence on April 8, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on April 25, 1973, a son of Richard and Aline Hamann Mailhot. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1991. Mike was a well known self employed contractor, who was very talented and very dedicated to his work. He had a strong work ethic and a fierce loyalty to friends and customers alike. Mike was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his parents; daughters, Hannah and Sophie, their mother and dear friend, Katy Marsh; granddaughter, Lillie Ann; sisters, Elaine Mitchell and husband, John and their daughter Maddy, Katie Machuca and husband, Adan and their children, Grace, Everett and Asron; girlfriend, Trisha Dunn; co-worker and friend, John Couillard; and his best four legged friend, RIP.

Mike will be greatly missed and remembered by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This will be followed by a celebration of his life memorial at The Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

In Mike’s honor, relaxed dress code requested, ie, dress jeans and shirts.

In Mike's honor, relaxed dress code requested, ie, dress jeans and shirts.

A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4584

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made

in Mike’s memory to:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Fundraiser

in his name, or to the

Greater Androscoggin

Humane Society,

Strawberry Avenue,

Lewiston, Maine 04240

