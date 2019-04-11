LEWISTON – Therese B. Cloutier, 92, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at CMMC in Lewiston, with her family by her side. She was born on Dec. 3, 1926, in Lewiston, the daughter of the late Leonidas and Aldelnard (Vallee) Tardif. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.She is survived by her son, James Cloutier and his wife, Susan, her daughter, Cheryl Cloutier and her significant other, Buddy “Buddy T’s” Taylor. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren, Meagan Dube-Theriault and her husband, Ryan, Angelique Vicari, “Baby James” Cloutier Jr. and his wife, Delila, Nathan Cloutier; as well as her three stepgrandchildren, Zackery LaRock and his wife, Jenna, Robby and Shawn Silver; six great-grandchildren, Isabella Ayer, Kyle and Amelia Cloutier, Mya Theriault, and O’bree and Rylee LaRock; her sister, Bernadette Thibeault; and her sisters-in-law, Aline and Arlene Tardif. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, George Cloutier; her siblings, Eugene Tardif, Joseph “Val” Tardif, two half brothers and six half sisters. Condolences and fond memories of Therese may be shared with the family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comPer Therese’s request, funeral services will be private and interment will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

