Don Peterson presented the Fridelle “Delle” Peterson Award to Chris Adler, left, and Linda Grondin, right, on March 22. The award has been given since 2000 to Promise Early Education Center direct service personnel who are dedicated team players with a positive attitude, and put forth exceptional effort embracing parental involvement in their children’s education. The award is given annually in Delle’s memory, in recognition of her dedication to children and families. Delle was a 16-year veteran of the Promise Early Education Center team.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
lewiston maine, Promise Early Education Center
Related Stories
Latest Articles