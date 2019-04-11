WALES — The Regional School Unit 4 board of directors has approved a proposed $19.1 million budget for 2019-20.

The budget is about $54,000, or 0.28%, more than current spending.

“I really credit the administrators and the board for doing some hard work to try to keep the budget as low as possible,” Superintendent Andrew Carlton said. “There’s not much in this world today that’s only up 0.28%.”

The board-approved budget is about $130,000 less than the draft budget administrators originally proposed in March. Carlton said the school system ended up with little-to-no increase in health insurance costs, so he was able to take money out of the budget.

Sabattus, Litchfield and Wales residents will vote on each cost center at a hearing scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 15 at Oak Hill High School in Wales.

Residents will then vote on the overall school budget in a referendum June 11.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: