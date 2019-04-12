Annual youth bowling scholarship tourney held recently
The annual Roger R. Perreault Youth Bowling Scholarship Tournament was held recently at Spare Time Recreation in Lewiston. Teams consisted of one adult and one youth bowler. Pictured from left: David Bair and Ben Belanger, third place; William Kensell and Nate Boothby, second place; Nate Flanigan and Bob Violette, tournament champions. Scholarships will be awarded to eligible high school seniors who participate in the Youth Bowling Program at Spare Time.