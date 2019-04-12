CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Saoirse Ronan, 25; Claire Danes, 40; Jennifer Morrison, 40; Ed O’Neill, 73.

Happy Birthday: Rethink your prerogative regarding work and domestic changes. If you work as a team player, you will find it easier to get what you want in the end. Have a goal in mind, and contribute your thoughts regarding the best way to get things done. A different lifestyle may be exactly what you need to dump bad habits and unnecessary possessions. Your numbers are 2, 14, 20, 28, 33, 36, 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make financial changes. Cut your overhead and rid yourself of the clutter you’ve accumulated over the years. Once you start to clear out what you no longer need, you’ll have more time and money to do the things you enjoy most. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Visit a friend or attend a reunion. You’ll be offered valuable information that can help you better understand yourself and the possibilities that are available to you. Positive change is within reach if you are prepared to initiate your next move. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think twice before you offer to help someone. Consider the likelihood of what you do actually making a difference and whether your time would be better spent focusing on learning and implementing what you discover to help you advance. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Negotiate on your own behalf. No one will understand what you want or fight harder to get it. Make a move based on the way you feel and the direction you see yourself heading. Romance is highlighted. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socialize with colleagues or someone who can help you raise your profile or position. Be ready to initiate positive change into the way you do things; it won’t go unnoticed. Don’t trust anyone who is competing with you. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Playtime will do you good. Put work behind you, and get together with people you find entertaining and motivating. A change of attitude will lead to an interesting alternative to your normal routine. Try something new. Romance is highlighted. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a closer look at the demands someone is putting on you. It’s time for you to make a change that will place you in a less stressful environment. Emotional tactics will be used as a means to manipulate you. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Making travel plans, socializing and sharing creative ideas with someone you love will lead to positive changes to your lifestyle. Personal improvements should be a priority, along with sticking to a budget. Love and romance will enhance your life. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your heart and soul into self-improvement. Don’t worry about what others do or say. Stick to the truth, facts and the people you know you can trust. Someone will lead you astray or take advantage of you if you are gullible. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make whatever you do or say count. Connect with someone you have enjoyed spending time with in the past. What you discover will help you initiate a positive change to the way you live or where. A romantic gesture looks promising. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful who you share your secrets with. Emotional matters should be handled with care. Take a look at your personal papers before you submit documents to your accountant, government agency or legal representative. Make physical changes at home. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you put out you will get back. Give-and-take will result in better relationships with the people you live or work alongside. Much can be accomplished as long as you make realistic plans. Romance is on the rise. 5 stars

Birthday Baby: You are creative, industrious and unique. You are sensitive and insightful.

