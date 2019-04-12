Holy Week, Easter schedule at church

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church announces the worship schedule for Holy Week and Easter.

Palm Sunday: 9:30 a.m. April 14, Holy Eucharist, Reading of the Passion.

Maundy Thursday: 5:30 p.m. April 18, Christian Seder Dinner followed by 7 p.m. service, including Holy Eucharist, a foot-washing ceremony and stripping of the altar area.

Good Friday: 5:30 p.m. April 19, Wilton Ecumenical Community Stations of the Cross at St. Luke’s.

Easter Service: 9:30 a.m. April 21, Holy Eucharist Service with Easter Egg Hunt following the service.

All are welcome at St. Luke’s, 59 High St. For more information, call the church office at 207-645-2639 or go to the church website, www.stlukeswilton.org.

Commandery to hold Easter service

WILTON — Pilgrim Commandery 19, Knights Templar, will hold the annual Easter service and breakfast at the Harnden Masonic Hall, Bryant Road, East Wilton. The service will be held at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21.

Sir Knights and Master Masons are invited to attend along with their sons and grandsons. Donations will be accepted for the breakfast.

UWTVA Mother’s Day rose sale

FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is holding its annual United Way Mother’s Day Rose Sale.

A dozen roses cost $20, and proceeds support local community programs that help one out of three friends, family or neighbors. Orders and payment are due Monday, April 29, and roses will arrive May 10 for pick-up at the United Way office, 218 Fairbanks Road.

For more information or to order, visit www.uwtva.org, call 207-778-5048 or email [email protected]

Kindergarten registration announced

SUMNER — Hartford-Sumner Elementary School, serving the towns of Hartford, Sumner and Buckfield, announces that kindergarten registration and screening for the 2019 kindergarten class will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 2 and 3. All children who register must be 5 on or before Oct. 15, 2019.

To register, contact the Hartford Sumner Elementary School’s office at 207-388-2681. Be prepared to provide the child’s name, address, telephone number and date of birth and bring an official copy of the child’s birth certificate. Screenings last approximately an hour.

All students must be registered and screened prior to enrollment, including current pre-schoolers.

