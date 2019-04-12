Challenger Learning Center will hold its annual spring e-waste cleanup day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 27 at 30 Venture Way, Bangor.

This event os open to residents and businesses from any community. Challenger’s easy-in, easy-out location makes this a great free disposal day for e-waste.

Challenger does not benefit from your recycled materials – charitable cash donations in any amount will be gratefully accepted. Suggested donations are $10 for the first item, $5 for each item after. Each gift of $25 or more will receive a special ‘thank you’ gift.

For more information email [email protected] or call 990-2900. Businesses make drop off items on Friday by special arrangement; to learn how to do so, call 990-2900, ext. 4 or email [email protected].

< Previous

Next >