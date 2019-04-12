CRANSTON, R.I. — Lisbon High School will represent the state of Maine in the 2019 New England Drama Festival, hosted by the New England Drama Council (NEDC) and the Rhode Island Theatre Education Association (RITEA), from April 15 to 17.

Following successful showings at the regional and state festival, Lisbon High School was chosen by the Maine Drama Council as one of two representatives for the state to the New England festival. Lisbon performs scenes from “The White Snake,” an ancient Chinese legend in which a snake spirit transforms herself into a beautiful woman in order to experience the human world.

“We are so excited to welcome Lisbon High School to the New England Drama Festival and Rhode Island,” said Richard Sylvia, RITEA president. “The festival is an opportunity to connect high school thespians across New England in a shared sense of community and art, and we hope Lisbon will feel at home in the Ocean State.”

Lisbon High School will perform at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. All performances will take place at Cranston West Alumni Auditorium on the campus of Cranston High School West. Tickets for the festival are general admission and are sold by block, day and full festival.

For more information, including ticket pricing, visit the NEDF website at https://tinyurl.com/y4k6hnxb.

