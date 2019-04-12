Nouveau Redneck will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Mixers, 136 Sabattus Road, Sabattus. Stop in and give them a listen — this is their first appearance at Mixers. Nouveau Redneck will have folks singing and dancing the night away. There is no cover for the show. Their focus is on the best classic rock and county music they can find. They like to stray some from the typical bar band set lists to provide listeners with some variety. Band members include Jeffrey Williams, guitar/lead vocals; Tyler Johnson, lead guitar/vocals; Joshua Christensen, bass guitar/vocals; and Mike Bean, drums.
The Cover Tones will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with no cover charge. The Cover Tones are a five-piece cover/dance band from the Greater Portland area, and play music from the ’70s to the ’90s and today. Members of The Cover Tones are: Mike Clukey, lead and backing vocals/harmonica; Paul Clukey, lead and rhythm guitar/lead and backing vocals; Dan Heatley, bass/lead and backing vocals; and Rick Dunton, drums and percussion; Anatole Brown, lead and rhythm guitar/backing vocals. For more information about either of these shows, call 207-375-4188.
