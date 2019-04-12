FARMINGTON – Virginia M. Davis, 86, a resident of Farmington and formerly of Jay, passed away Thursday morning, April 11, 2019 at Edgewood Nursing home. She was born May 28, 1932, in Wilton, the daughter of Lawrence Nichols Sr. and Lucille (Dorey) Nichols. She graduated from Livermore Falls High School in the class of 1950. She worked for Livermore Falls Shoe Company. On May 29, 1953, in Livermore Falls, she married Lester Davis. He passed away on Sept. 15, 2004.

She enjoyed reading, playing bingo, doing crossword puzzles and she loved to eat doughboys.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Pray of Nashua, N.H.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband; her sons, Michael Davis and Stuart Smith, her son-in-law, Wane Buzzard; her brothers, Leon and Lawrence Nichols Jr., and her sister, Donna Lord Wilson.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Haines Corner Road, East Livermore, Maine. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

