ORONO – Lisa Klein, author of the young adult novel “Ophelia,” will discuss her reinterpretation of the classic play “Hamlet” as told from Ophelia’s point of view at 5 p.m. April 12 in Neville Hall, Room 101 at the University of Maine.

“Hamlet’s Girlfriend Gets a Life” is part of the Stephen E. King Chair Lecture Series at UMaine, and is free and open to the public.

Klein will talk about the process of transforming the character from Shakespeare’s stage to the modern page, and now to the screen in the forthcoming movie based on her novel, starring Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts and Clive Owen. In giving the character a new voice, Klein invites us to consider how we retell great stories to make them meaningful for the present day.

Klein is a former English professor and the Columbus, Ohio-based author of the young adult novels “Ophelia,” “Two Girls of Gettysburg,” “Lady Macbeth’s Daughter,” “Cate of the Lost Colony” and “Love Disguised.”

More information about the King Chair Lecture Series is online at https://umaine.edu/stephenekingchair/. To request a reasonable accommodation, call 581-1226.

