Library talk will explain ‘wish-cycling’

AUGUSTA — Join Vanessa Berry from ecomaine at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Lithgow Library, 45 Winthrop St., to learn about the recycling process and “wish-cycling.”

Wishful recycling, or “wish-cycling,” happens when residents are unsure whether an item can be recycled, but put it in the recycling bin with the hopes that the facility will be able to sort it out and recycle the material.

Berry will explain how the recycling process works, how contamination affects recycling, and how Augusta residents can improve the success of the recycling program. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the library at 207-626-2415 or visit www.lithgowlibrary.org. For more information on ecomaine and recycling, visit ecomaine.org.

Society to meet, hear speaker

NEW GLOUCESTER — Amy Whitmore of the Morrison Agency will speak at the New Gloucester Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, Route 231.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Griffin to discuss his book on Rock Hudson

FREEPORT — An Author Talk with Mark Griffin will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Freeport Community Library. He will discuss his most recent book, “All That Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson,” published through HarperCollins last year.

Rock Hudson was the ultimate movie star and reigned supreme in Hollywood for over 40 years. He embodied the romantic masculinity of American films at the time, and won acclaim for several of his movies of varying genres, including “Magnificent Obsession,” “Giant” and “Pillow Talk.” Rumors trailed him his whole career, but it was only when Hudson was in the last few months of his life, dying from AIDS, that his secret second life of living as a gay man during those times really came to light.

Only after the passage of time could Griffin paint such a complete, nuanced, heartbreaking portrait of Hudson. A 30-minute documentary will accompany the talk.

Griffin has previously written “A Hundred or More Hidden Things: The Life and Films of Vincente Minelli,” and his interviews, reviews and essays have appeared in publications such as The Boston Globe and MovieMaker.

The talk is free and open to the public. Books will be available to purchase through the author. For questions or directions to the library, visit freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: