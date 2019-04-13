 

Edith Coffin, 8, of Auburn, greets the Easter Bunny as he arrives for Saturday morning’s third annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the United Methodist Church of Auburn on Park Street. It took Evan Andrukaitis, back, of Auburn, a little while to warm up to the giant bunny. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

 

Mariah Coy, 6, of Auburn has her cheek pinched by the Easter Bunny during Saturday morning’s third annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the United Methodist Church of Auburn on Park Street. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
auburn maine, easter, feature
Related Stories
Latest Articles