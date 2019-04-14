Erica Brown, one of the instructors for Sunday’s workshop, “Playing in a Small Ensemble,” keeps an eye on one of the participants Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Michelle Strattard of Gray, foreground, joins several dozen musicians playing various instruments during Sunday’s workshop, “Playing in a Small Ensemble,” at USM Lewiston-Auburn College in Lewiston during the last day of the three-day Fiddle-icious Traditions Musical Weekend. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Jim Svendsen of Gorham plays his cello during Sunday’s improv class in Lewiston at USM Lewiston-Auburn College, where he and 120 others have been participating in the three-day Fiddle-icious Traditions Musical Weekend. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
lewiston maine, music
Related Stories
Latest Articles