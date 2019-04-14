Erica Brown, one of the instructors for Sunday’s workshop, “Playing in a Small Ensemble,” keeps an eye on one of the participants Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham
Michelle Strattard of Gray, foreground, joins several dozen musicians playing various instruments during Sunday’s workshop, “Playing in a Small Ensemble,” at USM Lewiston-Auburn College in Lewiston during the last day of the three-day Fiddle-icious Traditions Musical Weekend. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham
Jim Svendsen of Gorham plays his cello during Sunday’s improv class in Lewiston at USM Lewiston-Auburn College, where he and 120 others have been participating in the three-day Fiddle-icious Traditions Musical Weekend. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Connections
-
Encore
-
Encore
-
Encore
-
Encore
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.