Knights of Columbus offer scholarships

LEWISTON — The Rev. Louis J. Fortier Council 106, Knights of Columbus, is offering scholarships to graduating local and out-of-state high school students entering their first year of college or vocational school.

Tuition assistance may also be available for Saint Dominic Academy students. To qualify for either college scholarships or St. Dom’s tuition assistance, the student’s father or grandfather must be a current member of Council 106.

For an application or more information, contact Ron Fournier at 207-783-6817 or [email protected]

Improv comedy show to benefit library

LIVERMORE FALLS — Teachers Lounge Mafia, improv comedy group, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Treat Memorial Library.

The group, which features Jeff Bailey, Natalie Simmons, Dan Ryder, Kyla Wheeler and Philip Hobby, was originally formed in 2008.

The original date of the library fundraiser show in October was canceled due to weather. Tickets purchased for the original date will still be honored at the April 20 date. All proceeds will benefit the library, which is raising funds for new computers and children’s programming.

This will be an all-ages show, including snacks for $1 and a 50/50 raffle. The winner must be present at the raffle. Tickets are on sale at the library for $8 (cash or check) and at the door the night of the show. Seating is limited.

Retired game warden talks on experiences

HEBRON — Randall Probert, retired game warden and author of over 20 books, spoke to the Hebron Historical Society on “ Maine Tales and More” recently.

As a well known raconteur he recounted numerous tales of his experiences, many of which involved challenging and dangerous situations while stalking and catching illegal “night hunters” in the Maine woods. He also touched on the contents of several other books he had published.

The next society meeting will feature Peter Stowell of West Gardiner, talking on the history of spool and toothpick mills of western Maine. The session will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Town Office, 351 Paris Road. The public is invited.

Judges announced for Mechanic Falls photo contest

MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Historical Society has announced the three judges for its First Ever Photo Contest. They are:

Jim Marston, local media entrepreneur of Uncle Andy’s Digest and LA Metro Magazine fame;

Jose Leiva, professional photographer; and

Zakk Maher, Mechanic Falls town manager.

Theme of the show is “Mechanic Falls – It is here, now and everywhere.”

Photographs submitted must have been taken of Mechanic Falls. Entries can be mailed or dropped off at the Mechanic Falls Public Library or Town Office. Mailing address is Mechanic Falls Town Office, 108 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls, ME 04256.

Deadline for submitting a matted photograph print up to 11 x 14 (no larger) is Wednesday, May 1. Up to three photos can be submitted. There will be an adult and youth division, with three winners in each division and a single best of show winner.

For information or copy of rules, contact Eriks Petersons, [email protected] or 207-345-3134.

