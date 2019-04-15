Twenty Maine community college students have been named to the All-Maine Academic Team in recognition of outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and service. They are being honored by their individual colleges at events being held this spring.
Local students receiving the award, which includes a $500 scholarship from the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees, are:
• Zakiya Sheikh, Lewiston, Central Maine Community College;
• Tyler Hayes, Waldoboro, Central Maine Community College;
• Rusty Vining, Auburn, Central Maine Community College;
• Benjamin Creznic, Wilton, Central Maine Community College; and
• Edward Fontaine, Mexico, Eastern Maine Community College.
The All-Maine Academic Team is a program of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for two-year colleges. Students are nominated and selected for the team by their college.
