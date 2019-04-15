LEWISTON — Thirty-three Geiger associates have earned Professional Products Association International Certification, demonstrating their commitment to both business excellence and continual professional growth. A relatively small percentage of professionals hold these certifications and are known as the industry’s innovators and leaders.

Earning the status of certified advertising specialist are Cathy Field, Aileen St. Onge, Cassie Duclos, Kaitlynne Gibson, Kelly St. Pierre, Dylan Harrington, Joseph Turcotte, Rita Gleason, Amy Rioux, Jennifer Haupt, Carolyn Bither, Crystal Paradis, Tricia Bell, Tiffany Jones and Jamie Catarnichi.

The certification requires 50 hours from a structured industry approved curriculum.

Earning the status of master advertising specialist are Kimberly Young, Patrick Blanchard, Ryan Mockler, Dustin Freeman, Karen Deister, Erika Leary, Max Grover, James Sledge, Tabatha White, Rachel Valdez, Jill Adams, Abrey Holt, Shari Mitchell, Karla Weindel, Diane Melanson, Julie Vickers, Alan Groudle and Jeff Bedekovich.

This status requires certified advertisting specialist certification, a minimum three years of experience in the promotional products industry and additional master advertising specialist level course curriculum.

