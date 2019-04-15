LIVERMORE — Selectpersons voted unanimously Monday night to buy a Hotsy hot water pressure washer from Maine Oxy in Auburn.

Half of the $4,995 cost will come from the Highway Department budget, and the rest from the maintenance budget.

Highway Foreman Roger Ferland told selectpersons recently his department’s 1979 power washer was no longer working, and renting one would cost $425 a week.

He said he initially had quotes from two companies, but one estimate was thrown out because it lacked a pump that would clear culverts.

Ferland said Maine Oxy will maintain the machine and has parts, if needed. It comes with a 13 horsepower Honda motor.

“We’ve had good luck with Honda motors,” Ferland said.

He said the washer could be delivered in two to three days.

Selectperson Tom Gould asked if Ferland was comfortable with the amount that would be left in his budget for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30. That figure was not given.

Gould also wanted to make sure there was enough money in the maintenance budget.

Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said there is $14,500 remaining.

Gould said the washer’s major components are covered for a year, with five years on the pump.

“I wanted to make sure where the warranties are,” Ferland said. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”

In other matters, Amy Byron, administrative assistant in Regional School Unit 73, said the budget validation referendum is scheduled for April 23. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office on Crash Road.

