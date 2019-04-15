OXFORD, Fla. – Beatrice (Michaud) Lacey, 80, of Lewiston, and most recently of The Villages, Fla., the wife of Robert Lacey, died peacefully Oct. 19, 2018, as a result of complications brought on by Alzheimer’s.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, James and Valerie Michaud, of Washington, a daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Michaud) and Mac Hayden of Cumberland, a son and son-in-law, Kenneth Michaud and John Brasseux, of Annapolis Md.; and three grandchildren, Sara, Daniel and Kathleen McKersie of Portland.

Bea was born in Lewiston, where she married, raised a family and had a successful career in banking. She spent many years managing branches for Northeast Bank, Fleet Bank and finally Bank of America where she retired. She was a fixture in the banking community in both Lewiston and New Auburn. She will always be remembered for her loving and gracious smile that she freely gave to all those that passed her way.

She was especially proud of her children and grandchildren and never let a moment pass where she was not sharing stories and pictures of their current adventures. A loving woman and supportive friend, who always put others first, she is missed and will continue to be.

Please join the family at a celebration of life service to be held on Saturday May 11 at the Franco Center, 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston, from 11-2 p.m. Please contact Karen Hayden at [email protected] for further information.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: