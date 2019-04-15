AUBURN – Iola M. Sparks, 78, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday April 11, 2019 at Bolster Heights in Auburn with her family by her side. She was born in Lewiston on Dec. 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Joseph and Cecelia (Beaudoin) Bernier. She grew up in the Auburn area and attended local schools. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School.

On April 1, 1967 she married John Sparks and the two of them spent many wonderful years together. During that time, she spent over 30 years working as an assembly manufacturer in the electronics industry. Iola will always be remembered for her love of spending quality time with her family, traveling and playing games with her family and friends such as Scat and Tuck. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her two sisters, Rita Maxwell and her husband, Richard of Auburn and Joanne Tiner, also of Auburn. She also leaves behind her several loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John Sparks; her sister, Yvette O’Leary; her niece, Wendy Tiner and her nephew, Paul O’Leary.

Condolences may be shared with Iola’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

A celebration of her life gathering will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. Interment will take place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Auburn at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

