AUBURN — Safe Voices’ annual 5K to End Domestic Violence returns to the Bates College campus on Saturday, June 1. The event aims to spread awareness about domestic violence and raise money to support people affected by abuse in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

Participants can register online at RunSignUp.com. Runners and walkers are welcome. This is a stroller- and dog-friendly event.

Runners and walkers are encouraged but not required to use RunSignUp.com to raise money on behalf of Safe Voices in the lead-up to the event. All proceeds will support Safe Voices’ emergency shelter, advocacy and education services.

In its last fiscal year, Safe Voices provided advocacy to more than 1,500 individuals and housed 116 people in its emergency shelter, 46 of whom were children. In addition, more than 8,000 individuals received education through Safe Voices’ prevention programs.

Those unable to participate in the 5K on June 1 can make a contribution to Safe Voices online at www.safevoices.org/donate.

The event is supported in part by Safe Voices’ annual champion sponsors. Corporate and event sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information, contact Victoria Stanton, director of development and engagement, at 207-795-6744 or [email protected]

