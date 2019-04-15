NORWAY — SCORE Oxford Hills will hold a free, four-part QuickBooks workshop in April and May.

QuickBooks Basics for Small Businesses will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on April 22, 24 and 29, and May 1 at the the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St.

The introductory series will be presented by Michael Fortin. The sessions include an introduction to QuickBooks, the sales process, expense recording and payment, and generating reports to help manage a business.

For more information and to register, go to: https://conta.cc/2TIw2QM.

