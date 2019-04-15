NEW GLOUCESTER — Two public hearings are set for Tuesday on the proposed Property Tax Assistance Ordinance and the 2019-20 municipal budget. Information on the proposed public safety budget will also be presented.

The session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the AMVETS Hall on Route 100.

The ordinance offers an annual property tax credit of $1,000 to residents age 70 and older who have lived in town for at least 10 years and have an annual household income of $40,000 or less. People must apply for assistance annually.

The sum of $50,000 would be taken from the undesignated fund balance to cover the first 50 applicants who qualify.

The proposed 2019-20 municipal budget is $3.8 million, Chairwoman Linda Chase said Monday evening. It does not include $860,000 for capital improvement projects, which brings the total to $4.66 million.

Chase said those projects include:

• $265,000 for paving projects.

• $220,000 for a townwide property revaluation.

• $100,000 for the bridge reserve account.

• $100,000 for a new loader for the transfer station.

• $50,000 for the Public Works reserve account.

• $50,000 for the fire and rescue equipment reserve account.

• $50,000 for the transfer station reserve account.

• $25,000 for expansion of the New Gloucester Public Library.

The 2018-19 budget approved by voters was $4.4 million.

Selectmen will present information on the proposed public safety budget, which combines fire and rescue departments, and includes a plan to compensate firefighters and rescue personnel differently.

The proposed budget totals $643,712, compared to a combined $379,019 approved last year for fire and rescue departments.

The annual town meeting is set for 7 p.m. on May 6 at Memorial Elementary School.

