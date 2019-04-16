Sandcastle announces re-accreditation

LEWISTON — Sandcastle Clinical & Educational Services ha announced its re-accreditation with the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Having achieved initial accreditation in 2004, Sandcastle is one of five early childhood programs in Androscoggin County that has this endorsement.

NAEYC is a professional membership organization that works to promote high quality early learning for all young children, birth through age 8, by connecting early childhood practice, policy and research.

Sandcastle is a private, nonprofit agency founded in 1996, and provides education, prevention, early identification and therapy to over 2,000 families annually. They also provide the Lewiston-Auburn area’s only private, nonprofit comprehensive audiological services for people of all ages.

For more information, call 207-782-2150.

Cribbage league results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of April 11 are:

First place, Richard Cloutier and Maurice Gagne; second place, Bob Tremblay and Claudette Turcotte; third place, Terry Parent and Roger Labbe; fourth place, Pauline Blais and Larry Lefebvre; and fifth place, Edith Chmbers and Terry Lefebvre.

UMVA chapter to sponsor L-A clean-up

LEWISTON — Union of Maine Visual Artists Lewiston Auburn Chapter will host its third annual eARTh Day Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

There will be several different area clean-ups, unveiling of painted sidewalk murals, fire hydrants, studio and public art tours, local music and a buy local cash mob. Some of the new events this year include seed swap, river clean-up and raised bed planting.

For more information or to become involved, private message the UMVA-Lewiston Auburn Facebook page or email [email protected]

Spider-Man to host Super Hero Saturday

AUBURN — MARVEL’s Spider-Man is coming to Auburn to support National Child Abuse/Neglect Prevention Month with a fun and educational event Saturday, April 20, sponsored by Advocates for Children, a program of Community Concepts.

Super Hero Saturday with Spider-Man will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norway Savings Bank Arena. The event helps raise awareness about and celebrates the community’s efforts toward child abuse prevention. It also generates funds for family support programs throughout the year.

Spider-Man will present a bullying prevention message and recruit new “Junior Super Heroes” — real-life heroes such as local police officers, firefighters and teachers, who will participate in activities and games with the children. They will tell kids about their “super power” and how it helps to keep communities safe, healthy and thriving.

Kids can dress as their favorite super hero, meet Spider-Man, ice skate and participate in a scavenger hunt for a chance to win prizes. Admission for everyone over age 1 is $8 at the door. All proceeds benefit the prevention and education programs of Advocates For Children.

For more information, visit advocatesforchildren.net/.

Kindergarten registration dates set

AUBURN — Fall kindergarten registration has been announced in Auburn. Parents should call the neighborhood school to schedule an appointment. Those who aren’t sure which school is the neighborhood school should call 207-333-6658.

Registration dates are as follows:

May 8: East Auburn Community, 15 Andrew Drive, 207-782-4142.

May 15 and 16: Fairview Elementary, 397 Minot Ave., 207-784-3559.

May 9 and 10: Park Avenue Elementary, 161 Park Ave., 207-333-6657.

May 23 and 24: Sherwood Heights Elementary, 32 Sherwood Drive, 207-783-8526.

May 22: Washburn Elementary, 35 Lake Auburn Ave., 207-784-5467.

May 15 and 16: Walton Elementary, 92 Mary Carroll St., 207-784-1528.

Bring child’s legal birth certificate, record of immunization and proof of residency.

For more information, visit www.auburnschl.edu.

Volunteers needed to place American flags

LEWISTON — Volunteers are needed to place American flags at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Over 3,500 veterans are buried there.

There will be a short briefing at St. Peter’s Chapel before placing the flags on the graves. Bring fluids, bug spray and sunscreen if needed. Screwdrivers are a help to make holes for the flags.

For more information, call Jerry Dewitt at 207-576-0376.

Plant-based cooking class

LEWISTON — A free nutritious plant-based cooking class will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Lewiston Ark & Olive Branch.

It will be presented by Debbrah Blain and team from Wildwood Lifestyle Center in Wildwood, Georgia.

To register call Janet at 603-759-1994 or email [email protected]

Androscoggin County students get funding

PORTLAND — The Annette M. Brown Scholarship Fund provides support to residents of Androscoggin County pursuing a post-secondary degree at a two- or four-year college. The application deadline is June 1.

Eligible applicants must demonstrate a level of academic achievement suitable for predicting success in college; strong character and family values; and financial need as shown by a Federal Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $5,000 or less.

Preference will be given to applicants who will be in the first generation of their family to attend college. There is a preference for students attending accredited colleges in Androscoggin County, with secondary preference to those attending schools elsewhere in Maine.

Annette M. Brown taught in the Lewiston-Auburn area in the early 1900s. In her 1916 will, she left $16,000 to establish a scholarship fund for needy students. Since then, the fund has given thousands of dollars to Androscoggin County students pursuing higher education. Today, the selection process is handled by a subcommittee of the Maine Community Foundation’s Androscoggin County Committee.

