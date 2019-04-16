Russian literature readers to meet

JAY — The Lovers of Russian Literature (LORLs) are going to lose themselves in Tolstoy’s epic masterpiece, “War and Peace,” meeting from May through November and taking July off.

The group will meet from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. the third Saturday of the month at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay. Members will read roughly 200 pages a month, and they are free to volunteer to moderate any monthly meeting.

The group is in the formative stages — the reading plan will be available shortly. For more information and to register for the group, contact Alexis DesRoches at 207-779-8979 or [email protected]

Weary Club monthly meeting

NORWAY — The Norway Weary Club will hold its monthly meeting at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in the Weary Club building on Main Street.

Members and their guests are invited for coffee, donuts and conversation.

Commandery to hold annual Easter service

WILTON — Pilgrim Commandery 19, Knights Templar, will hold its annual Easter Service and breakfast Sunday, April 21, at the Harnden Masonic Hall, Bryant Road, East Wilton. The service will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Sir Knights and Master Masons are invited to attend along with their sons and grandsons. Donations will be accepted for the breakfast.

Easter Sunrise Service at Keoka Lake beach

WATERFORD — The Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 21, on the Town Beach at Keoka Lake.

It will be a joint service with the Waterford and Harrison Congregational churches and a community breakfast to follow at the Waterford church.

A full Easter Service will be held at 10 a.m. at the North Waterford Church, Route 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery.

Community Chorus to begin rehearsals

RANGELEY — The Rangeley Community Chorus is beginning rehearsals for the early summer concert, “Can You Hear the People Sing?”.

People interested in joining sjould have a passion for singing and the ability to attend at least most of the rehearsals, which will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Friday and Sunday. The first rehearsal is on Monday, April 22, at the RFA Lakeside Theater. All are invited and new members are welcome.

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 31. For more information, call the RFA at 207-864-5000 or email Erin Smith, RCC director, at [email protected]

Kindergarten registration announced

SUMNER — Hartford-Sumner Elementary School, serving the towns of Hartford, Sumner and Buckfield, announces that kindergarten registration and screening for the 2019 kindergarten class will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 2 and 3. All children who register must be 5 on or before Oct. 15, 2019.

To register, contact the Hartford Sumner Elementary School’s office at 207-388-2681. Be prepared to provide the child’s name, address, telephone number and date of birth and bring an official copy of the child’s birth certificate. Screenings last approximately an hour.

All students must be registered and screened prior to enrollment, including current pre-choolers.

