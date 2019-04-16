AUBURN — Danville Junction Grange recently observed the annual open meeting in connection with Grange Month. Forty members and guests were present when Michael Lyons of Danville was presented the Community Citizen Award by Master Karen Gagne and Community Service Chair Glenys Ryder.

Lyons has lived in Danville most of his life, working at Lyons Electrical. He has been a wildlife rehabilitator for 30 years. Throughout the years, he has served his community, including the Grange, in whatever way he is needed.

Maine State Grange Master Sherry Harriman was in attendance to present membership certificates to Roberta Meserve, 50 years; Richard Hatch, 40 years; Robert Hatch, 40 years; Norma Meserve, 40 years; and Tracey Small, 25 years. Unable to attend were Richard Hammond, 80 years, and Mavis Pomeroy, 60 years.

Sean Boyd, director of the Auburn PAL Children’s Center, spoke briefly. He thanked the Grange members for their monthly contributions to PAL and told about some of the projects with which they are involved, including gardening and canning during the summer.

Honored guests included State Master Sherry Harriman; Richard Harriman, National Grange delegate; James Meserve, State Executive Committee member; and Maine State Grange Musician Merton Ricker, who played the piano and led a sing-along.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: