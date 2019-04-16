READING, Pa. (AP) — Adam Haseley scored on a passed ball in the fifth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 5-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Fightin Phils a 3-2 lead after Haseley hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Fightin Phils later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Ali Castillo hit an RBI double and Austin Listi scored when a runner was thrown out to secure the victory.

Castillo doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for Reading.

Reading southpaw Bailey Falter (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Darwinzon Hernandez (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and six hits over five innings.

The five extra-base hits for Reading included a season-high five doubles.

Jeremy Rivera homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Sea Dogs.

With the win, Reading improved to 4-2 against Portland this season.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

